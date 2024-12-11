Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FSE: D2E0) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis processing and production, is pleased to announce that its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held virtually on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time for the following purposes, as more particularly described in the management information circular (the "Circular") prepared for the AGM.

Meeting Matters

1) to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the auditors' report thereon;

2) to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year, as more fully described in the Circular;

3) to re-appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix their remuneration; and

4) to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Meeting Materials

Electronic versions of the proxy, information circular and all other proxy-related materials, as applicable, have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and are posted in a prominent location on our website at www.adastraholdings.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to review these documents ahead of the meeting. Adastra has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirements to send proxy-related materials in CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931.

How to Participate

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate and vote in the meeting by pre registering to participate as outlined below. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders that have pre-registered will have the opportunity to speak during the meeting and participate in telephone voting. All other shareholders may attend the meeting via teleconference without pre-registering, however they will not be permitted to vote or to ask questions during the meeting. In order to be permitted to participate and vote during the meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders must pre-register via the following link prior to 1:00 p.m. (PST) on December 11, 2024: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlcOurpjkpGdCMEKPUriTKmHVp0MJCZHMl. After pre registration has been completed, pre-registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will receive an email providing access details. It is recommended that pre-registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders that intend to participate in and vote at the meeting attempt to connect at least ten minutes prior to the commencement of the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the meeting. Attendees must ensure their display name at the meeting matches the pre-registration details. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting by pre-registering as guests, but guests will not be able to vote at the meeting. The Company strongly encourages each shareholder to submit a form of proxy or voting instruction form in advance of the meeting using one of the methods described below and in the Circular. Registered shareholders should complete, date and sign a proxy form in advance of the Meeting and return it to National Securities Administrators Ltd. ("NSA"), by mail at: 777 Hornby St #702, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1S2 (Tel: 604-559 8880), by email to proxy@transferagent.ca or by electronic voting through using the 12 digit control number located at the bottom of your proxy at www.eproxy.ca in each case by 1:00 p.m. (PST) on December 11, 2024 or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before any adjournment or postponement of the meeting. Votes cast electronically are in all respects equivalent to, and will be treated in the exact same manner as, votes cast via a paper proxy form. Further details on the electronic voting process are provided in the form of proxy. Beneficial shareholders who receive the meeting materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and return their form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or intermediary. Shareholders are reminded to review the Circular prior to voting.

The Board has fixed 1:00 p.m. (PST) on December 11, 2024, or in the event of an adjournment or postponement of the meeting, 48 hours before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia), as the time before which proxy forms to be used or acted upon at the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, must be deposited with the Company's transfer agent and registrar, NSA. Alternatively, a proxy form may be given to the Chair of the meeting at which the proxy form is to be used. Late forms of proxy may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the meeting in his or her discretion, and the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late form of proxy.

Requesting Information

Registered holders and beneficial owners may contact the Company by telephone at +1 (778) 715-5011 or by email at info@adastraholdings.ca to request the following information: (i) a copy of the information circular and proxy; (ii) the individual control number required to vote; and (iii) information on how to submit proxies to the Company or voting instructions to intermediaries in a manner that would not require the registered holder or beneficial owner to use the postal service, including the deadline for return of the proxy.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for lawful adult-use. It serves medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a growing distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, it specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jon Edwards, Director.

(778) 715 5011

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. All information contained in this news release that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Adastra Holdings Ltd.