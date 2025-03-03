Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FSE: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis processor and producer of two top Canadian concentrates brands with a focus on product innovation and commercialization for adult-use and medical markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Qvist as a member of its board of directors, effective February 28, 2025.

Mr. Qvist has over 25 years of experience in the geotechnical, environmental and botanical sectors. Mr. Qvist currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Life Cycle Botanics Ltd. ("Life Cycle Botanics"), a premier nursery he founded in 2019. Under his leadership, Life Cycle Botanics has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality plant genetics, supporting licensed producers across Canada. Prior to founding Life Cycle Botanics, Mr. Qvist co-owned On Track Drilling Inc. ("On Track Drilling"), a geotechnical and environmental drilling company, where he led On Track Drilling's growth and advancement by enhancing specialized drilling operations, strengthening regulatory compliance, and driving strategic business development. His leadership played a key role in expanding On Track Drilling's capabilities and its reputation within the industry. Mr. Qvist's diverse background in business operations, sustainability, and regulated industries positions him well to positively impact the Company towards continued success.

Mr. Qvist replaces Andrew Hale on Adastra's board of directors. On February 14, 2025, Mr. Hale resigned as a director, as previously announced in a news release dated February 3, 2025.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for lawful adult-use. It serves medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a growing distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, it specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243006

SOURCE: Adastra Holdings Ltd.