Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FSE: D2E0) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis processor and producer of two top Canadian concentrates brands with a focus on product innovation and commercialization for adult-use and medical markets, wishes to confirm the current management of the Company.

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

In news releases dated September 26, 2024 and October 8, 2024, the Company announced that Lachlan McLeod had resigned as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective September 26, 2024, and as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary effective October 5, 2024.

Mr. McLeod continues to provide financial services to the Company as an external consultant. On October 15, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Stornoway Agreement") with Stornoway Consulting Corp. ("Stornoway"), an entity controlled by Mr. McLeod. Pursuant to the Stornoway Agreement, Stornoway provides certain financial consulting services to the Company on a part-time basis, including: (i) assisting management with the preparation and filing of quarterly and annual financial statements with the Company's external advisors; (ii) assisting management with the preparation of the Company's annual budget; and (iii) supporting the Company's external auditors with its annual audit. The Stornoway Agreement is effective until May 31, 2025, unless extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

The management activities of the Company are currently being performed by the Company's board of directors, consisting of Jon Edwards, Andrew Hale and Paul Morgan. The Company is in the process of identifying candidates to fill the roles of CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for lawful adult-use. It serves medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a growing distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, it specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

