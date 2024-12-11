ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a manufacturer of wind turbines, Wednesday said it received an order for 8 wind turbines from electric power distribution company, Elektroprivreda Crne Gore for its 55 MW Gvozd wind farm located in Montenegro.FInancial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.'The project will demonstrate again our active role in supporting our customers to implement their renewable energy projects in the Balkans - after Croatia and Serbia now for the first time also in Montenegro', said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.The company plans to start delivery of the turbines in November 2025. The contract also includes maintenance of the system for 25 years.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX