Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
11 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 December 2024 it purchased a total of 276,067 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           182,043     94,024 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.210     GBP1.820 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.190     GBP1.806 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.204924    GBP1.81692

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,702,830 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
11569      2.210         XDUB      08:18:52      00072768823TRLO0 
5000       2.210         XDUB      08:19:15      00072768838TRLO0 
8119       2.210         XDUB      08:19:15      00072768839TRLO0 
5048       2.195         XDUB      09:37:10      00072771302TRLO0 
889       2.195         XDUB      09:37:10      00072771303TRLO0 
5991       2.195         XDUB      09:49:06      00072771883TRLO0 
200       2.195         XDUB      09:49:30      00072771891TRLO0 
5349       2.195         XDUB      09:49:30      00072771892TRLO0 
1500       2.195         XDUB      09:49:30      00072771893TRLO0 
3363       2.195         XDUB      09:49:30      00072771894TRLO0 
8292       2.190         XDUB      10:37:41      00072773048TRLO0 
2548       2.190         XDUB      10:37:41      00072773049TRLO0 
1331       2.200         XDUB      11:04:01      00072773564TRLO0 
2474       2.200         XDUB      11:04:01      00072773565TRLO0 
3800       2.200         XDUB      11:20:15      00072774113TRLO0 
5519       2.200         XDUB      11:20:15      00072774114TRLO0 
12738      2.200         XDUB      12:33:15      00072776709TRLO0 
4820       2.205         XDUB      13:04:41      00072777291TRLO0 
5536       2.205         XDUB      13:04:41      00072777292TRLO0 
1489       2.205         XDUB      13:04:41      00072777293TRLO0 
5000       2.210         XDUB      13:23:55      00072777883TRLO0 
5853       2.210         XDUB      13:23:55      00072777884TRLO0 
809       2.210         XDUB      13:29:51      00072778119TRLO0 
8085       2.210         XDUB      13:29:51      00072778120TRLO0 
467       2.210         XDUB      13:57:51      00072779063TRLO0 
2630       2.210         XDUB      13:57:51      00072779064TRLO0 
2552       2.210         XDUB      13:57:51      00072779065TRLO0 
1500       2.210         XDUB      14:09:51      00072779386TRLO0 
2552       2.210         XDUB      14:09:51      00072779387TRLO0 
2810       2.210         XDUB      14:09:51      00072779388TRLO0 
453       2.210         XDUB      14:09:51      00072779389TRLO0 
1283       2.210         XDUB      14:24:51      00072779803TRLO0 
250       2.210         XDUB      14:24:51      00072779804TRLO0 
3104       2.210         XDUB      14:24:51      00072779805TRLO0 
992       2.210         XDUB      14:24:51      00072779806TRLO0 
282       2.210         XDUB      14:32:51      00072780197TRLO0 
2552       2.210         XDUB      14:32:51      00072780198TRLO0 
3700       2.210         XDUB      14:32:51      00072780199TRLO0 
10718      2.205         XDUB      14:49:12      00072780875TRLO0 
127       2.205         XDUB      14:49:12      00072780876TRLO0 
3264       2.210         XDUB      15:02:16      00072781437TRLO0 
8870       2.210         XDUB      15:02:16      00072781438TRLO0 
5836       2.210         XDUB      16:16:08      00072784227TRLO0 
10697      2.210         XDUB      16:16:08      00072784229TRLO0 
2082       2.210         XDUB      16:16:08      00072784228TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5718       181.80        XLON      08:41:59      00072769410TRLO0 
1600       181.20        XLON      08:41:59      00072769411TRLO0 
1253       181.40        XLON      09:37:10      00072771300TRLO0 
4483       181.40        XLON      09:37:10      00072771301TRLO0 
499       181.00        XLON      09:49:07      00072771884TRLO0 
2200       181.00        XLON      09:49:10      00072771886TRLO0 
1507       181.00        XLON      09:49:10      00072771887TRLO0 
1507       181.00        XLON      09:49:10      00072771888TRLO0 
5514       180.60        XLON      10:37:41      00072773047TRLO0 
40        181.20        XLON      11:45:14      00072775095TRLO0 
1095       181.20        XLON      11:45:14      00072775096TRLO0 
4233       181.20        XLON      12:33:15      00072776707TRLO0 
2200       181.20        XLON      12:33:15      00072776708TRLO0 
6080       181.80        XLON      13:22:03      00072777790TRLO0 
6036       181.80        XLON      13:22:03      00072777791TRLO0 
7072       182.00        XLON      14:39:44      00072780535TRLO0 
698       181.80        XLON      14:49:12      00072780877TRLO0 
4105       181.80        XLON      14:49:12      00072780878TRLO0 
1097       181.80        XLON      14:49:12      00072780879TRLO0 
5933       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784221TRLO0 
5211       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784222TRLO0 
6263       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784223TRLO0 
5675       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784224TRLO0 
5387       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784225TRLO0 
5208       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784226TRLO0 
3410       182.00        XLON      16:16:08      00072784230TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  364327 
EQS News ID:  2048341 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048341&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
