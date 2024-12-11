DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 December 2024 it purchased a total of 276,067 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 182,043 94,024 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.210 GBP1.820 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.190 GBP1.806 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.204924 GBP1.81692

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,702,830 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 11569 2.210 XDUB 08:18:52 00072768823TRLO0 5000 2.210 XDUB 08:19:15 00072768838TRLO0 8119 2.210 XDUB 08:19:15 00072768839TRLO0 5048 2.195 XDUB 09:37:10 00072771302TRLO0 889 2.195 XDUB 09:37:10 00072771303TRLO0 5991 2.195 XDUB 09:49:06 00072771883TRLO0 200 2.195 XDUB 09:49:30 00072771891TRLO0 5349 2.195 XDUB 09:49:30 00072771892TRLO0 1500 2.195 XDUB 09:49:30 00072771893TRLO0 3363 2.195 XDUB 09:49:30 00072771894TRLO0 8292 2.190 XDUB 10:37:41 00072773048TRLO0 2548 2.190 XDUB 10:37:41 00072773049TRLO0 1331 2.200 XDUB 11:04:01 00072773564TRLO0 2474 2.200 XDUB 11:04:01 00072773565TRLO0 3800 2.200 XDUB 11:20:15 00072774113TRLO0 5519 2.200 XDUB 11:20:15 00072774114TRLO0 12738 2.200 XDUB 12:33:15 00072776709TRLO0 4820 2.205 XDUB 13:04:41 00072777291TRLO0 5536 2.205 XDUB 13:04:41 00072777292TRLO0 1489 2.205 XDUB 13:04:41 00072777293TRLO0 5000 2.210 XDUB 13:23:55 00072777883TRLO0 5853 2.210 XDUB 13:23:55 00072777884TRLO0 809 2.210 XDUB 13:29:51 00072778119TRLO0 8085 2.210 XDUB 13:29:51 00072778120TRLO0 467 2.210 XDUB 13:57:51 00072779063TRLO0 2630 2.210 XDUB 13:57:51 00072779064TRLO0 2552 2.210 XDUB 13:57:51 00072779065TRLO0 1500 2.210 XDUB 14:09:51 00072779386TRLO0 2552 2.210 XDUB 14:09:51 00072779387TRLO0 2810 2.210 XDUB 14:09:51 00072779388TRLO0 453 2.210 XDUB 14:09:51 00072779389TRLO0 1283 2.210 XDUB 14:24:51 00072779803TRLO0 250 2.210 XDUB 14:24:51 00072779804TRLO0 3104 2.210 XDUB 14:24:51 00072779805TRLO0 992 2.210 XDUB 14:24:51 00072779806TRLO0 282 2.210 XDUB 14:32:51 00072780197TRLO0 2552 2.210 XDUB 14:32:51 00072780198TRLO0 3700 2.210 XDUB 14:32:51 00072780199TRLO0 10718 2.205 XDUB 14:49:12 00072780875TRLO0 127 2.205 XDUB 14:49:12 00072780876TRLO0 3264 2.210 XDUB 15:02:16 00072781437TRLO0 8870 2.210 XDUB 15:02:16 00072781438TRLO0 5836 2.210 XDUB 16:16:08 00072784227TRLO0 10697 2.210 XDUB 16:16:08 00072784229TRLO0 2082 2.210 XDUB 16:16:08 00072784228TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5718 181.80 XLON 08:41:59 00072769410TRLO0 1600 181.20 XLON 08:41:59 00072769411TRLO0 1253 181.40 XLON 09:37:10 00072771300TRLO0 4483 181.40 XLON 09:37:10 00072771301TRLO0 499 181.00 XLON 09:49:07 00072771884TRLO0 2200 181.00 XLON 09:49:10 00072771886TRLO0 1507 181.00 XLON 09:49:10 00072771887TRLO0 1507 181.00 XLON 09:49:10 00072771888TRLO0 5514 180.60 XLON 10:37:41 00072773047TRLO0 40 181.20 XLON 11:45:14 00072775095TRLO0 1095 181.20 XLON 11:45:14 00072775096TRLO0 4233 181.20 XLON 12:33:15 00072776707TRLO0 2200 181.20 XLON 12:33:15 00072776708TRLO0 6080 181.80 XLON 13:22:03 00072777790TRLO0 6036 181.80 XLON 13:22:03 00072777791TRLO0 7072 182.00 XLON 14:39:44 00072780535TRLO0 698 181.80 XLON 14:49:12 00072780877TRLO0 4105 181.80 XLON 14:49:12 00072780878TRLO0 1097 181.80 XLON 14:49:12 00072780879TRLO0 5933 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784221TRLO0 5211 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784222TRLO0 6263 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784223TRLO0 5675 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784224TRLO0 5387 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784225TRLO0 5208 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784226TRLO0 3410 182.00 XLON 16:16:08 00072784230TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 364327 EQS News ID: 2048341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048341&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)