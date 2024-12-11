KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 11, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will transfer 100% of its shares in Fujitsu Communication Services Limited to Persol Business Process Design Co., Ltd. The two companies have concluded an agreement to this end and aim to conduct the share transfer on February 3, 2025.Background and purpose of the share transferFujitsu is working towards expanding its service solutions as per its business model and portfolio strategy, which was set as a key initiative of the medium-term management plan announced in May 2023.Fujitsu Communication Services has contributed to the realization of a safe and secure system environment for its customers through maintenance and operation support, including via contact centers and service desks in Japan. The company's strength lies in its expertise in developing human resources that can realize a stable support system and that have wide ranging IT skills developed through product support and it continues to promote customer digital transformation (DX).Persol Business Process Design is part of the Persol Group which develops comprehensive human resource services. Its aim is to "realize a society that is abundant with healthy workplaces" through providing services related to business process outsourcing (BPO), contact centers, sales marketing, and business process consulting. By upgrading and optimizing processes, the company aims to enhance its services and corporate value to create lasting effects.The two companies reached this agreement based on the judgment that the share transfer would allow for further expansion of business areas by combining the strengths of both companies, and improvement of productivity and engagement achieved through economies of scale and BPO DX/CX.Fujitsu will continue to meet the needs of its customers by providing services for Fujitsu Communication Services-run contact centers, service desks, etc.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.