ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to grow sharply in October, though at a slightly slower pace compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.
The volume of retail sales climbed 15.0 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 16.4 percent surge in September.
Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, surged 20.1 percent annually in October, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 10.6 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales rose only 1.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent, much slower than the 2.5 percent rise seen a month ago. Nonetheless, this was the fifth consecutive increase.
