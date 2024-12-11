ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to grow sharply in October, though at a slightly slower pace compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.The volume of retail sales climbed 15.0 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 16.4 percent surge in September.Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, surged 20.1 percent annually in October, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 10.6 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales rose only 1.0 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent, much slower than the 2.5 percent rise seen a month ago. Nonetheless, this was the fifth consecutive increase.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX