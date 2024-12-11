According to UK fan demand on the marketplace, the best-selling artists included Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, and Bruce Springsteen in 2024.

UK fans enthusiastically embraced international travel for live events, purchasing nearly one million tickets for shows abroad.

Coldplay's UK fans alone traveled a remarkable 18.8 million miles, choosing the 'Adventure of a Lifetime,' attending the band's 13 global shows in cities including Vienna, Budapest, Rome, and Munich with tickets from viagogo.

Leading live event ticket marketplace viagogo has released its second annual Year in Live Experiences Report a wrap up of the live events that dominated the industry. From Taylor Swift to the Euros, 2024 was a stellar year for live events that saw unprecedented demand from fans.

Economic contribution to UK Economy

The UK secondary ticket market was shown to be an important contributor to the local economy, connecting fans from across the globe and supporting 7,736 full time jobs while driving revenue generation in various sectors dependent on the live events industry. With almost three-quarters of a billion pounds (£733m)* contributed to the UK economy between 2023-24, secondary ticketing helped boost turnover to local industries generated by fan spending on hospitality, travel, retail and other sectors connected to live experiences.

Taylor's Era Dominates as UK Fans Go Global

Taylor Swift emerged as the undisputed queen of live entertainment in the UK. Fans demonstrated their spontaneity, with 42% of ticket sales for her UK tour being purchased on viagogo just a month before the show and over a quarter (26%) snapped up in the final week. The phenomenon contributed significantly to London's position as a global entertainment hub, while also inspiring thousands of British "gig-trippers" to travel internationally for her shows.

At number two, Liam flew the flag for the Gallagher brothers this year ahead of their hotly-anticipated Oasis reunion, selling enough tickets on viagogo to fill Manchester Arena for his 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' tour.

Gig-tripping and Experiences

In 2024, the gig-tripping trend soared as UK fans embraced travel to catch live events, with hundreds of fans flying abroad each week to catch their favourite act. Coldplay fans racked up an incredible 18.8 million miles attending the band's global tour, flocking to cities like Budapest, Rome and Munich. Adele's UK based supporters, meanwhile, collectively travelled 2.2 million miles to see her Munich residency.

Top destinations for gig-tripping UK fans included the US, Germany and Spain, to see iconic events like the Super Bowl, Euros 2024 and Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour. As the demand for unforgettable live experiences grows, international gig-tripping is set to continue in 2025.

Ranked: Top International Destinations (& Events) for U.K. Fans Abroad

Rome, Six Nations and Coldplay Amsterdam, Taylor Swift and AC/DC Madrid, Taylor Swift and El Clasico New York, T20 World Cup and Taylor Swift Lisbon, Taylor Swift

Ranking based on cumulative ticket sales by UK-based fans on viagogo for events in 2024 as of November 22, 2024.

Boxing Brits, NFL Continues to Touch Down and the Push to Esports

For Brits boxing continues to thrive, with the IFB heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium ranking as the most sought after sporting event on viagogo in 2024.

Three of the top five most in-demand sporting events on viagogo were NFL games hosted at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where 36 of the NFL's 44 international encounters have been held. The UK has seen a 38 per cent year-on-year increase in ticket sales for NFL games, the biggest increase outside of North America.

This year showed that it's not just physical sports generating demand, but Esports has seen a rise in popularity The League of Legends World Championship Finals became the fifth best-selling UK sports event on viagogo in 2024.

Looking forward to 2025

The momentum of 2024 shows no signs of slowing. Global icons like Coldplay and Oasis together amassed over3 million ticket searches during their on-sale release weeks, allowing fans to buy on their own time without needing to wait in virtual queues. Similarly, Sabrina Carpenter's page views on viagogo skyrocketed by a whopping 16,000% over the past year. The trio are set to dominate UK stages in 2025.

Matt Drew, Business Development Lead at viagogo says:

"Music and sports enthusiasts are driving significant growth in travel, accommodation, and retail, fueled by the resurgence of live events. In 2024, the UK's live scene has come back roaring. More than ever, fans want flexibility, including the option to buy tickets closer to the event date and outside the restricted on-sale windows.

"Safe and regulated platforms like viagogo are crucial in keeping venues lively and packed, contributing significantly to the local economy. We look forward to helping fans access many more unforgettable live events in 2025."

*https://pressreleasehub.pa.media/article/ticket-to-thrive-uk-secondary-ticket-market-for-live-events-contributes-nearly-three-quarters-of-a-billion-pounds-733m-to-local-businesses-according-to-new-fanonomics-research-23927.html

Fan demand is based on ticket sales data on the viagogo platform collated between 1 January 2024 22 November 2024.

Top Selling Artists in the U.K. in 2024

Taylor Swift Liam Gallagher Foo Fighters Bruce Springsteen P!NK AC/DC Take That Diljit Dosanjh Olivia Rodrigo Chris Stapleton

Ranking based on cumulative ticket sales by UK-based fans on viagogo in 2024 as of November 22, 2024.

Top Selling Sporting Events in the U.K. in 2024

Boxing, Anthony Josuha vs Daniel Dubois NFL, New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL, New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears Esports, The League of Legends World Championship Finals

Ranking based on cumulative ticket sales for a UK sporting event on viagogo in 2024 as of November 22, 2024.

Top International Events U.K. Fans Travelled For

Spain vs England European Championship Final in Germany Tomorrowland 2024 Festival in Belgium Italy vs England Guinness Six Nations 2024 in Italy Coldplay in cities across Austria, Hungary and Italy Italy vs Albania European Championship in Germany

Ranking based on cumulative ticket sales on viagogo for UK-based fans traveling internationally for events in 2024 as of November 22, 2024.

