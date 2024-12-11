BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors braced for the release of U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank policy meeting.The benchmark DAX was up 10 points at 20,340 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.Energy group Siemens Energy tumbled 3 percent after U.S. rival GE Vernova sounded cautious about the outlook for the struggling wind sector.Sportswear maker Adidas declined 1.4 percent after authorities raided its headquarters in Germany as part of a prolonged tax investigation.Online retailer Zalando plunged 5.6 percent after it struck a deal to buy rival fashion group About You for 1.1 billion euros. Shares of the latter soared 69 percent.Bilfinger jumped 4.5 percent after launching a share buyback program.TUI Group, a leisure and travel company, plummeted 7 percent despite reporting a boost in profit in the 2024 financial year and projecting further growth into 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX