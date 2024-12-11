BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Wednesday as traders awaited key U.S. CPI data due later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest -rate decision next week.The report is expected to show U.S. consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent for the fifth straight month in November.The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in October.Currently, markets are pricing in an 85 percent chance of a quarter-point cut.Investors also await the ECB policy meeting and the outcome of China's two-day Central Economic Work Conference that is expected to map out policies for next year.The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,388 after tumbling 1.1 percent in the previous session.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX