BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as caution crept in ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due later in the day.The CPI report along with the release of producer price inflation figures on Thursday might impact the outlook for U.S. interest rates.The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.2 percent to 8,266 after declining 0.9 percent on Tuesday.RM Plc shares jumped 11 percent. The provider of educational technology and assessment solutions said its anticipated results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024, are likely to exceed market expectations.Technology group Cohort rallied 5 percent after reporting a record performance for the first half of the year.British American Tobacco, a cigarette and tobacco manufacturer, rose about 1 percent after reaffirming its 2024 guidance.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX