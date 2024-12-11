Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
11.12.24
08:10 Uhr
29,500 Euro
+0,030
+0,10 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,73029,77011:26
29,73029,75011:26
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 11:18 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY's Sustainability seminar 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We have the pleasure of inviting you to our 2025 Sustainability seminar which will be hosted the day after our 2024 year-end report. During the seminar, we will address ASSA ABLOY's work, progress, and opportunities within sustainability.

Time: Thursday 6 February 2025 at 14:00 - approximately 16:45 (CET)
Location: A link to the digital event will be circulated to registered participants before the event.
RSVP: By 31 January 2025. Please register by clicking on the link below:

Sustainability seminar 2025 | ASSA ABLOY

The following topics will be covered:

  • Sustainability outcome in 2024
  • Progress on the 2025 Sustainability program
  • Commercial opportunities and innovation
  • Scope 3 emissions and reduction plans going forward
  • People and social KPIs

If you have any specific questions or topics of interest, please feel free to contact us, and we will do our best to cover them during the presentations.

The day will be opened by Nico Delvaux, ASSA ABLOY's CEO & President. Other presenters will be Erik Pieder, CFO, Massimo Grassi, Head of Entrance Systems Division, Allan Cooper, Chief Human Resources Officer and Charles Robinson, Head of Sustainability amongst others.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Isabelle Ewerlöf, Investor Relations Officer
isabelle.ewerlof@assaabloy.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-s-sustainability-seminar-2025,c4080375

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4080375/3165282.pdf

ASSA ABLOY Invitation Sustainability Seminar 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloys-sustainability-seminar-2025-302328827.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.