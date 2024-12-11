BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB92.805 million, or RMB0.03 per share. This compares with RMB36.742 million, or RMB0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to RMB704.141 million from RMB686.478 million last year.Waterdrop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB92.805 Mln. vs. RMB36.742 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.03 vs. RMB0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB704.141 Mln vs. RMB686.478 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX