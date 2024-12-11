WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that her office has launched an investigation regarding Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices related to labor rights, human rights, and the rule of law.Katherine Tai said that the investigation will be conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 over concern that Nicaragua is engaging in repressive and persistent attacks on labor rights, human rights, and the rule of law, which may burden U.S. commerce.'The Biden-Harris Administration is firmly committed to a worker-centered trade policy to ensure our trade partnerships drive a race to the top for all workers and people,' said the U.S. Trade Ambassador. 'Unfortunately, numerous reports suggest the Government of Nicaragua is engaging in repressive acts that harm Nicaragua's own workers and people, undermine fair competition, and destabilize our region. USTR will thoroughly investigate the alleged violations of labor rights and human rights, and dismantling of the rule of law.'Numerous credible reports by the U.S. Government, as well as the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the International Labor Organization and the UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua, document that the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua engages in labor rights and human rights violations and dismantling of the rule of law.The US Trade Representative noted tha the authoritarian regime's actions such as politically-motivated arrests and imprisonments, repression of members of religious groups and non-governmental organizations, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on freedom of expression and movement, and violence against members of marginalized groups exacerbate worker exploitation and diminish economic growth and trade opportunities.Katherine Tai said that despite continued U.S. engagement, the Government of Nicaragua has not responded to concerns raised over serious allegations of labor and human rights abuses and the dismantling of the rule of law. 'Through this investigation, the United States will seek to address and resolve those long-standing and deep-rooted concerns to ensure U.S. companies and workers are treated fairly and with equal respect under a rule of law system.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX