NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies (LOW) affirmed its outlook for full year 2024. Total sales are projected in a range of $83.0 to $83.5 billion, and comparable sales are expected to be down 3.0% to 3.5%. Adjusted earnings per share is projected to be in a range of approximately $11.80 to $11.90.Also, Lowe said its 2025 Total Home Strategy spans five growth initiatives: Drive Pro Penetration; Accelerate Online Sales; Expand Home Services; Create a Loyalty Ecosystem; and Increase Space Productivity.Lowe's plans to open 10-15 stores per year over the next several years in fast-growing markets in the U.S. The company is planning to extend its rural assortments to 150 more stores.