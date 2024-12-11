Domi strengthens the AiresAthletes campaign, reinforcing the importance of protection from EMF radiation to enhance recovery and overall well-being*

Domi builds Aires' brand awareness momentum following new partnerships with UFC, WWE, Canada Basketball and athletes Michael Chandler, RJ Barrett and others

Domi became a Company shareholder with the majority of his compensation in the form of Company shares

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company") announced today that it has advanced its mission to neutralize negative effects of EMF radiation by partnering with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi. Domi - renowned for his passion and dedication for wellness - will team with the tech pioneer to demonstrate how he uses Aires products to protect against wireless technology radiation and enhance his personal performance and wellness.*

This partnership builds on Aires' momentum, deepening the connection between its EMF technology and sports, by aligning its brand with top performers and leagues. Domi and adds to the Company's hockey and Canadian alliances as he joins a roster that includes Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares, Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett and Team Canada Basketball. Other sports partnerships outside of Canada include global marketing alliances with the UFC and WWE and athlete ambassadors UFC Lightweight Michael Chandler and UFC Women's Flyweight Maycee Barber and NFL Legend and 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Tiki Barber.

"Max has cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic and passionate players in the NHL," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires Tech. "Domi's ability to connect with people and advocacy in the diabetes community, as a beacon of wellness, makes him the perfect partner to help demonstrate why EMF radiation protection is essential to feeling and performing your best."

"I'm always looking for ways to improve on the ice, and it starts with how I train and recover off of it," said Domi. "I like to spend time in my personal locker, focusing before a training session or big game. That's a safe space for me and I want to block everything else out - Aires' products help me do that by creating a 100% EMF-neutral zone for me to feel great and perform at the highest level."

The non-exclusive, 12-month worldwide NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Rights Agreement with Max Domi was signed on September 12, 2024, and gives Aires the right to connect his personal brand with the advertisement, promotion, and sale of Aires products and services, including: participation in an EEG - a scan that records electrical activity in the brain - to capture content demonstrating the positive effects of Aires' products; visibly displaying and/or discussing Aires' products at appropriate professional settings and training sessions; participation in multiple PR-related events, interviews, appearances, and statements; a shoot day to capture content Aires can use for advertisements and/or to whitelist; and the promotion of Aires' products on their social media accounts.

The AiresAthletes campaign is designed to align the Aires brand and products with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers to support the strategy of growing market awareness and driving sales growth. As more high performers validate our technology by aligning themselves as Aires ambassadors, we generate and distribute more partner-specific content, which is expected to enable Aires to gain more brand traction, expand our audience, and build enthusiasm for and mainstream awareness of our technology. While the Domi partnership will require up-front time and effort to initiate our related marketing strategy and to build momentum, our goal is that he will contribute to overall revenue growth over the partnership terms. The partnership will see Domi appear in programming and content to engage athletes and the tens of millions of hockey fans in North America. As part of the deal, Domi will become a Company shareholder, with the majority of the partnership compensation being in the form of American Aires common stock.

For more information about the partnership, the AiresAthletes campaign and Aires' innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233031

SOURCE: American Aires Inc.