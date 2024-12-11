CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets remain nervous ahead of the release of monthly CPI data from the U.S. amid fears that the disinflation process has stalled. The headline annual inflation is seen rising to 2.7 percent in November from 2.6 percent in October and 2.4 percent in September.Amidst the anxiety, the likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut in the Fed's next review which is just a week away has decreased. The CME FedWatch tool shows rate cut probability declining to 86 percent and the probability of a status quo increasing to 14 percent.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the green zone. Asian benchmarks closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index firmed up further as markets factored in the likely price pressures in the U.S. economy. Bond yields traded on a mixed note. Demand outlook bolstered crude oil prices. Safe haven demand and risk aversion supported gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,197.50, down 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,042.70, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 20,364.05, up 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,288.24, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 7,398.83, up 0.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,947.85, down 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,394.50, up 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,353.60, down 0.47% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,432.49, up 0.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,155.05, down 0.77%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0494, down 0.30% GBP/USD at 1.2723, down 0.36% USD/JPY at 152.58, up 0.41% AUD/USD at 0.6347, down 0.45% USD/CAD at 1.4190, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 106.72, up 0.30%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.238%, up 0.36% Germany at 2.1060%, down 0.61% France at 2.872%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.3795%, up 1.26% Japan at 1.059%, down 0.75%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.82, up 0.87%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $69.24, up 0.95%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,725.61, up 0.27%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,267.14, up 0.48% Ethereum at $3,706.55, down 1.63% XRP (XRP) at $2.36, up 5.18% Solana at $223.58, up 2.65% BNB at $688.91, down 1.95%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX