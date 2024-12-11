IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) announced its Corporate Plan to 2030 to create significant upside potential for shareholders. Over the next six years, the company expects to generate an additional $20 billion in earnings potential and $30 billion in cash flow potential. It plans to grow earnings at a CAGR of 10% and cash flow at 8% and has plans to achieve an additional $7 billion in structural cost savings by simplifying business processes, optimizing supply chains, further enhancing maintenance turnaround processes, and modernizing information technology and data management systems. Following acquisition and integration of Pioneer, ExxonMobil expects to achieve more than $3 billion in annual synergies, a more than 50% increase from prior guidance. In 2025, the company expects cash capital expenditures to be in the range of $27 to $29 billion. From 2026 to 2030, base capex is consistent, the company said.ExxonMobil plans to deliver an additional $9 billion in Upstream annual earnings potential - more than 50% higher than in 2024. The company expects Product Solutions business to grow annual earnings potential by an additional $8 billion by 2030, at average 2010-2019 margins - a 10% CAGR. The company expects its Low Carbon Solutions business to grow earnings contributions by $2 billion in 2030 versus 2024.The company expects to roughly double production in the Permian Basin to approximately 2.3 Moebd by 2030. Total Upstream production is expected to reach 5.4 Moebd by 2030.ExxonMobil announced plans for two additional developments in Guyana, Hammerhead and Longtail, bringing the total number of developments to eight by 2030. Total production capacity in Guyana, on an investment basis, is projected to reach 1.7 million barrels per day with gross production growing to 1.3 million barrels per day by 2030.The company continues to expect to repurchase shares at a $20 billion annual pace in 2025, and announced plans for a further $20 billion of share repurchases in 2026.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX