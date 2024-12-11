Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation Announces the Addition of Roger Campos to Its Board of Directors

Newest board member brings extensive business experience and unique government insight to the company.

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTC PINK:DFCO), ("Dalrada," "the Company"), announced today that esteemed business founder and public service champion, Roger Campos, has been elected to its board of directors.

The board's resolution to add Campos comes during a time of global expansion and increased opportunity for Dalrada. CEO and Chairman, Brian Bonar, believes the newest member of the board will provide both an immediate and lasting impact that will greatly benefit the Company's ongoing efforts-particularly in the area of strategic initiatives within state and federal governments.

"Roger Campos will not only provide us with expert guidance, but he will also indefinitely strengthen the company's standing in our core business sectors. Adding a distinguished professional like him to the Dalrada Board of Directors will help us gain further access to unique business opportunities in the public, private, and government spaces," according to Bonar.

Campos is the Chairman and Founder of Minority Business RoundTable (MBRT), an organization established in 2002 that empowers businesses to achieve growth and prosperity through active participation in public and private programs and initiatives. The organization also assists in navigating complex government contracting and procurement processes to win more opportunities for select businesses.

"I'm excited to join the Dalrada board and work with entrepreneur Brian Bonar and company leadership to advance innovative products and technology solutions for the public and private sectors while driving success both in the U.S. and internationally," said Campos.

Campos' public service career is extensive, and he previously served four years in the White House-in the Executive Office of the President and the Office of Management and Budget. He also served as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Energy and as a Special Consultant to the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

He was appointed by Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, as Business Ombudsman during the governor's first term and later, Assistant Secretary for Business Development and Project C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities for Renewal & Enterprise) for the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), serving from 2015 until 2023.

Campos holds a Juris Doctorate degree from California Western School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTC PINK:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy, Precision Manufacturing, and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump and energy sustainability technology for industrial and residential applications; DepTec, an international leader in deposition technology and manufacturing that repurposes and sells proprietary semiconductor technology for clean energy applications; and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription and specialty pharmacy services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, particularly statements relating to cost reductions and the anticipated pre-tax savings from the cost reduction program, restructuring costs, footprint rationalization, simplifying and streamlining our operations, reducing complexity, enhancing the speed of decision-making, leveraging our sourcing capabilities and the timing of implementation and completion of the cost reduction program, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside the Company's control and actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Media contact: Michael Eslinger (meslinger@dalrada.com)

SOURCE: Dalrada Financial Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com