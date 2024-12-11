WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Superior Ready Mix Concrete, L.P., a building materials company in Southern California. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the current year.Vulcan Materials said the acquisition will add six aggregates operations with more than 50 years of quality aggregates reserves to Vulcan's California franchise. Superior will also enhance Vulcan's customer service capabilities in Southern California with two asphalt plants and thirteen ready-mixed concrete locations.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX