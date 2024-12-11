Comcast Corporation: Comcast Connects More Than 2,400 Homes and Businesses in Six Minnesota Cities to Reliable, High-Speed Internet

Completed Expansion Brings Xfinity and Comcast Business Services to Residents and Businesses for the First Time

Comcast is connecting more than 2,400 new homes and businesses in six Minnesota communities to reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Internet through the completed expansion of its next-generation network to the region-enhancing digital infrastructure, promoting economic growth, and positioning residents and local businesses for success in an increasingly digital world. The completed network expansion in Cologne, Corcoran, Grant, Hugo, Rogers, and Stillwater Township brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business services to residents and businesses for the first time.

"We are thrilled to have the Comcast network expansion completed in our community, which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing high-speed internet access to all residents and businesses of Washington County," said Commissioner Fran Miron. "This project not only enhances connectivity but also opens new opportunities for education, business, and healthcare in our community. We are proud of the collaborative effort that made this possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our county's future."

Comcast's expansion to these six communities in the Greater Twin Cities is part of the company's latest investment in Minnesota, which also includes expansions into Chanhassen and Nowthen that are currently underway and will be complete in 2025. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $525 million in technology and infrastructure in Minnesota, including upgrades to its network.

"Reliable high-speed Internet is essential in today's digital economy, which is why Comcast continues its commitment to connect more Minnesota families and businesses to the moments that matter most," said Kalyn Hove, Comcast Midwest Regional Senior Vice President. "By establishing the best broadband infrastructure today, we are securing the economic prosperity of these communities for tomorrow, and this wouldn't be possible without our great partners in the Minnesota Office of Broadband and their Boarder-to-Boarder program, all six cities and Hennepin and Washington counties."

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. These six cities join the more than 63 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders, and federal agencies like the Department of Defense and FEMA. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand, and consumers in these cities can now take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Local Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What it Means for the Local Community

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That's why Comcast created Internet Essentials , a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $5.5 million in cash and in-kind donations into Minnesota nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

