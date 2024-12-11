The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.: The Alkaline Water Company CEO Issues Open Letter to Shareholders on Progress Within Two Distinct Growth Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER), today issued an open letter from Ricky Wright, Chief Executive Officer, to shareholders discussing the Company's progress to date with the advancement of the business model and the future plans for WTER. The full letter is published below:

Dear Shareholders,

I am excited to address our valued shareholders as I return to The Alkaline Water Company. From 2012 through 2022, we successfully established alkaline water as a recognized beverage category. Today, I am eager to share our path forward in this thriving billion-dollar market.

The alkaline water market offers two distinct growth opportunities: pH-enhanced purified water and naturally alkaline spring waters. Both segments are experiencing strong consumer demand and remain highly fragmented. This fragmentation presents a unique opportunity for strategic consolidation and significant growth.

Our immediate strategic initiatives include:

1. Co-Packing Network Development

We have initiated discussions with strategic co-packing partners nationwide. These relationships were built during our previous growth phase. The facilities are located near key markets. They are capable of bottling Alkaline Water across all formats, from single-serve to multi-gallon packages.

2. Market Position Enhancement

We are preparing to file our Form 211 application with FINRA with an appropriate market maker. This will establish eligibility for proprietary broker-dealer quotations and continuous market making. This crucial step will enhance our ability to execute strategic acquisitions.

3. Distribution Network Rebuilding

We are reconnecting with our established network of suppliers, brokers, and distributors. Their industry expertise and market reach will help us rebuild our presence across all trade channels.

Under my previous leadership, we expanded to over 75,000 stores nationwide. We became the largest independent enhanced water company in the country. The time away has provided valuable perspective on our achievements and areas for improvement. These insights position us well for our next growth phase.

The country's increasing focus on health and wellness creates the perfect environment for our return. We understand this market. We know how to build brands. Most importantly, we know how to create value in this industry. Our mission remains clear - to provide consumers with premium water products that contribute to their wellness journey.

We have overcome the hurdles in the past and I am deeply committed to rebuilding The Alkaline Water Company into an industry leader. With your support. We look forward to sharing our progress.

Sincerely,

Ricky Wright

President and CEO

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

