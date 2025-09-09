The Alkaline Water Company Inc: The Alkaline Water Cancels Block of Common Stock

GLENDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in premium hydration solutions, today announced that it has officially cancel 94,300,000 shares of Common Stock pursuant to a Settlement Agreement.

In February of this year, the Company issued 94,300,000 shares of its Common Stock pursuant to an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of inventory, as previously disclosed. Pursuant to the terms of a recently executed settlement agreement, the Company has now received a full return of the previously issued Common Stock for cancellation. In addition, the Company will retain ownership of the acquired inventory.

As a result of this stock cancellation, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock will be reduced from 301,453,390 to 207,153,390, representing a decrease of over 30%.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Founded with a mission to deliver clean, balanced hydration, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC PINK:WTER) is a trusted name in premium alkaline beverages. Its flagship brand, Alkaline88®, is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, electrolytes, and trace minerals-delivering a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH product with no added chemicals. Under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Ricky Wright, the company is focused on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and expanding its national and international footprint.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

5524 North 51st Avenue Glendale, Arizona 85301

Telephone: 480-582-3600

Website: www.thealkalinewaterco.com

Email: info@thealkalinewaterco.com

SOURCE: The Alkaline Water Company Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/the-alkaline-water-cancels-block-of-common-stock-1070566