ALKALINE WATER Co INC: The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Damu Winston to Board of Directors

Board strengthened with seasoned operator to support governance, execution cadence, and capital strategy initiatives

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTCID:WTER) (the "Company"), a premium beverage company focused on the development and distribution of high-quality alkaline water products under its flagship Alkaline88 brand, today announced the appointment of Damu Winston, MBA, PMP, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Winston brings more than 20 years of experience driving governance-led transformation across complex organizations. He previously served at Amazon and AWS, including as Global Head, Web3 Innovation and Global Head of Emerging Solutions, where he advised enterprises on emerging technologies, operating-model modernization, and risk-managed innovation.

The appointment aligns with the Company's ongoing focus on strengthening the fundamentals required for long-term value creation - including governance, financial discipline, and scalable execution - as it advances initiatives intended to support higher market standards and expand strategic options over time.

"WTER is in a phase where credibility is built through discipline - governance, execution, and financial clarity," said Richard Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. "Damu has a rare mix of operator mindset and technology fluency, with a track record of building durable systems and managing risk at scale. We are pleased to welcome him to the Board as we continue strengthening our foundation and broadening our strategic options."

Winston added: "WTER has an opportunity to pair a strong consumer brand with a modern operating and capital strategy. The path forward is disciplined execution - strengthening governance, improving decision cadence, and building an operating rhythm that supports long-term value creation. I'm excited to support the Board and management team as we enhance execution rigor and expand the Company's strategic options across both traditional capital markets and emerging financial infrastructure."

As part of his Board responsibilities, Winston will support oversight of initiatives including governance and reporting discipline, technology-enabled operating improvements, and evaluation of capital strategy options consistent with the Company's public disclosures. This includes the Company's recently announced efforts to (i) access growth capital through its qualified Regulation A offering and (ii) evaluate a compliant, technically robust digital asset treasury strategy, including a Bitcoin-aligned treasury framework intended to enhance balance-sheet resilience and diversify capital allocation.

ABOUT THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY, INC.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTCID:WTER) is a premium beverage company focused on the development and distribution of high-quality alkaline water products. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, the Company's flagship Alkaline88 brand utilizes a proprietary process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt and trace minerals to achieve an 8.8 pH balance. The Company is committed to disciplined operations, regulatory compliance, and sustainable long-term growth.

IMPORTANT REGULATION A OFFERING NOTICE

An offering statement relating to these securities has been filed with and qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Qualification does not constitute approval, endorsement, or a determination on the merits of the securities or the offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offering circular, which contains important information about the Company, the offering, and associated risk factors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits of the Board appointment, governance initiatives, operating improvements (including the use of AI and automation), capital strategy, digital asset treasury strategy, and any potential future market tier or exchange objectives. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

