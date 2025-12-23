Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41PRB | ISIN: US01643A4058 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 14:38 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALKALINE WATER Co INC: The Alkaline Water Company Announces Capital Structure Reset and Strategic Alignment Ahead of Regulation A Offering

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC:WTER) (the "Company") today provided an update on a series of coordinated actions designed to strengthen its balance sheet, normalize its capital structure, and position the Company for compliant capital formation and higher market standards.

REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

The Company confirmed that it effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, which became effective Monday December 15 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing on Tuesday December 16, 2025.

The reverse stock split reduced the number of outstanding shares while proportionally increasing the trading price of the Company's common stock. The action did not affect stockholders' proportional ownership interests and did not impact the Company's assets, liabilities, or operations.

The Company noted that the reverse split was a necessary structural step to address legacy capital structure issues and to establish a more appropriate price level in advance of its recently qualified Regulation A offering.

DEBT REDUCTION AND CAPITAL CLEANUP

In parallel with the reverse split, the Company has taken decisive steps to eliminate and cancel outstanding debt instruments, including the cancellation of convertible notes that previously represented potential dilution and balance sheet complexity.

These actions materially reduced the Company's debt overhang, simplified its capitalization, and removed instruments that were inconsistent with the Company's long-term strategy of disciplined, transparent capital formation.

REGULATION A OFFERING AND AUTHORIZED SHARE STRUCTURE

As previously announced, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has qualified the Company's Tier 1 Regulation A offering, providing a compliant framework for raising growth capital.

In connection with these initiatives, the Company expects to increase its authorized common stock to 250 million shares to provide appropriate flexibility to support the Regulation A offering and future corporate needs. Authorized shares do not equate to shares issued, and any issuance will be subject to regulatory requirements, market conditions, and disciplined capital management.

STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT

"These actions were not isolated decisions - they were part of a coordinated strategy to reset our capital structure and put the Company on a more sustainable footing," said Richard Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. "Reducing legacy debt, normalizing our share structure, and establishing a compliant pathway to capital through Regulation A allows us to move forward with greater transparency and credibility as we work toward higher market standards, including the OTCQB and, over time, a national exchange."

The Company cautioned that no assurance can be given regarding the timing or success of any market uplisting or future financing efforts.

ABOUT THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY, INC.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER) is a premium beverage company focused on the development and distribution of high-quality alkaline water products. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, the Company's flagship Alkaline88 brand utilizes a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt and trace minerals to achieve an 8.8 pH balance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

COMPANY CONTACT

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.
5524 N. 51st Ave., Suite 101
Glendale, AZ 85301
Phone: (480) 227-7307
Email: IR@thealkalinewaterco.com
Website: www.thealkalinewaterco.com

SOURCE: ALKALINE WATER Co INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/the-alkaline-water-company-announces-capital-structure-reset-and-strateg-1120514

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.