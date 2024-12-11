Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that it has granted stock options to certain employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 90,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan.

The stock options are each convertible into a common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until December 3, 2029. With respect to vesting provisions, a total of 40,000 stock options vest 1/4 on December 3, 2024 (the "Option Grant Date"), 1/4 on the date that is four months from the Option Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is eight months from the Option Grant Date and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Option Grant Date. A total of 50,000 stock options (the "IR Stock Options") were granted to a provider of investor relations services. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the IR Stock Options vest 1/4 on the date that is three months from the Option Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is six months from the Option Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is nine months from the Option Grant Date, and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Option Grant Date.

In addition, an aggregate of 1,100,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") were awarded, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan, to certain directors and officers of the Company, effective December 10, 2024 (the "RSU Grant Date"). A total of 700,000 of these RSUs were granted to a director and will vest one year from the RSU Grant Date. Another director and an officer have each been granted 200,000 RSUs, 50% of which will vest one year from the RSU Grant Date with the remainder vesting two years from the RSU Grant Date.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

