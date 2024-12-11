INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday reported results from the Phase 3 EMBER-3 study of its drug candidate imlunestrant, in patients with advanced breast cancer.In the EMBER-3 study, estrogen receptor positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer patients were randomized to receive imlunestrant alone, standard of care endocrine therapy, or a combination of imlunestrant with Lilly's breast cancer drug Verzenio.Data from the study showed that Imlunestrant as monotherapy significantly reduced the risk of progression or death by 38 percent compared to standard endocrine therapy in patients with ESR1 mutations. As combination therapy, imlunestrant plus Verzenio significantly reduced the risk of progression or death by 43 percent, compared to imlunestrant alone, in all patients, regardless of ESR1 mutation status.Imlunestrant is also being investigated in Phase 3 EMBER-4 study in early breast cancer.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX