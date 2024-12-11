Anzeige
WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Tradegate
11.12.24
16:23 Uhr
752,00 Euro
-8,40
-1,10 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
752,40753,0016:30
752,30753,0016:30
ELI LILLY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY752,00-1,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.