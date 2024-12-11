Personnel changes to the leadership of four board divisions

Transition of responsibilities during the course of the year 2025

The Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG has decided on changes to the company's Board of Management. In 2025, Mercedes-Benz will bid farewell to the highly esteemed board members Sabine Kohleisen, Renata Jungo Brüngger, and Hubertus Troska as their contracts expire and they retire. They have significantly shaped the company over many years with their dedication and expertise. With the appointment of the new board members Mathias Geisen, Oliver Thöne, and Olaf Schick, a rejuvenation of the Board of Management is initiated and, at the same time, the consistent transformation of the company is continued.

Sabine Kohleisen, board member for Human Relations (HR) and Labour Director, has asked the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG not to extend her contract, which expires at the end of November 2025. In the interest of the company and to accelerate the rejuvenation of the Board, she will step down from her mandate on April 30, 2025. As a key architect of personnel change and the profound transformation and digitalisation of the HR department, Sabine Kohleisen, together with her team, has set the course for Mercedes-Benz to be one of the most attractive employers in Germany.

The successor to Sabine Kohleisen will be Britta Seeger, currently board member for Marketing Sales, starting on May 1, 2025. Over the past years, Britta Seeger has made crucial strategic decisions for global sales. Under her leadership, the digitalisation of sales channels has been significantly advanced, our brand has been rejuvenated and realigned, and customer orientation has been consistently expanded. Britta Seeger will hand over sales responsibilities and start her induction into the role of board member for HR and Labour Director on March 1, 2025.

Mathias Geisen, currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, has shaped the van division into an extremely successful business unit in recent years, whilst using his entrepreneurial skills to drive the future van portfolio. He will be appointed to the Board of Management on February 1, 2025, and will take over the leadership of the Marketing Sales board division on March 1, 2025.

"Sabine Kohleisen has filled her role as board member for Human Relations and Labour Director extremely successfully and professionally and has played a decisive role in shaping many of the company's future-oriented decisions. The Supervisory Board sincerely thanks Sabine Kohleisen for her successful work and her willingness to contribute to the new structure of the Board of Management. I am particularly pleased that Britta Seeger, after eight successful years as board member for Marketing Sales, will take on the extremely important role of board member for Human Relations and Labour Director for the transformation of Mercedes-Benz. With her broad experience and high personal credibility, she will significantly shape and drive further necessary changes in our company within the context of a globally changing automotive industry. With Mathias Geisen, we are appointing a skilled strategist and internationally experienced product and sales expert to the Board of Management, who has recently demonstrated his abilities at Mercedes-Benz Vans. The Supervisory Board is very much looking forward to further collaboration with both of them."

Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

"In her clear, strategic and always approachable manner, Sabine Kohleisen has led the employees and the HR division of Mercedes-Benz through the spin-off of the truck division and into the future. For all of us on the Board of Management, Sabine has been a highly valued confidante and professional partner during these challenging years. I thank Sabine for over 34 years at Mercedes-Benz and wish her all the very best for her future! At the same time, I thank Britta Seeger for eight very successful years in leading our Marketing Sales division. Whether in the reorganisation of sales, the digitalisation of sales processes, or the positioning of our brand, Britta has consistently transformed her area, made it fit for the future, and always thought first and foremost of our customers' needs. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work closely with Britta in the future."

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

China remains the most important market for Mercedes-Benz. During a phase in which the company is further expanding its collaboration with local partners and technology leaders, Hubertus Troska, currently the board member for Greater China with planned retirement in 2025, has decided to take on a new role as Board Member and General Authorised Representative of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for China starting on February 1, 2025. In this role, he will fully dedicate himself to the complex transformation of the business system, as well as a smooth and successful transition to his successor in the company's highest-volume market until his retirement on July 31, 2025.

Oliver Thöne, currently head of Product Strategy and Steering, will succeed Hubertus Troska starting on February 1, 2025. Oliver Thöne currently holds one of the most important key positions in vehicle development at Mercedes-Benz Cars. Under his leadership, the course for the future product portfolio of the entire Mercedes-Benz Group up to the 2030s was successfully set.

"After a unique career, Hubertus Troska, one of the most experienced European managers in China, is leaving our company. Mercedes-Benz owes him and his diligent leadership for the market success in China over the last decade. With the appointment of Oliver Thöne, we are further rejuvenating and strengthening our Board of Management. Oliver Thöne is distinguished by his strategic foresight, the clarity of his analyses, and his exceptional understanding of our highly complex business system. The Supervisory Board is very much looking forward to future collaboration with him."

Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

"Hubertus Troska symbolises the overwhelming success of Mercedes-Benz in China. During his twelve-year responsibility for the Chinese market, he has more than tripled sales in the country, massively expanded the local production network and development capacities, and created an extremely capable team in China. With exceptional cultural sensitivity and the greatest diplomatic skill, he was the ambassador of Mercedes-Benz in China and a highly valued partner of our local joint ventures. I am very pleased that Hubertus will remain with us and bring his expertise for several more months as Board Member and General Authorized Representative for China, and I sincerely thank him for over 36 very successful years in various positions at Mercedes-Benz."

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

After nearly ten years of successful board membership, Renata Jungo Brüngger will leave the company at her own request on October 31, 2025, shortly before her contract expires. With her consistent and visionary leadership, she has further developed and restructured the governance approach at Mercedes-Benz and played a significant role in systematically embedding sustainability into the corporate strategy. Together with her team, she has firmly established a compliance system that is anchored and valued throughout the company.

Renata Jungo Brüngger's successor will be Olaf Schick, starting on October 1, 2025. Olaf Schick is currently member of the Board of Management of Continental AG, responsible for Finance, Controlling, Integrity, and Law. Before his time at Continental, Olaf Schick was already successful in various roles at Mercedes-Benz for many years, including as Head of Finance Controlling Greater China and Head of the Compliance department.

"With Renata Jungo Brüngger, a skilled, visionary and assertive lawyer with high resilience and a consistent working style is leaving our company. The Supervisory Board expresses its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Renata Jungo Brüngger for her contributions to the company during very challenging times. At the same time, the Supervisory Board and I are very pleased that Olaf Schick is returning to Mercedes-Benz and will take over Renata Jungo Brüngger's responsibilities on the Board. With his extensive experience both at Mercedes-Benz and in another DAX company, he is the perfect fit for the important Integrity, Governance, and Sustainability board division."

Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

"Renata Jungo Brüngger has shaped our company for nearly ten years as board member. With her extensive experience, she is a mainstay who, together with her team, has provided guidance to many colleagues in the most challenging situations. Her clear, analytical perspective and her extremely consistent advocacy for sustainability and good corporate governance have also influenced our work for the future. I wish Renata all the very best."

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG



