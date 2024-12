Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL CORPORATION TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON 4Q EARNINGS

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2024 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EST); 3 p.m. (GMT) to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com.

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832