Achieved Transition Pathway Initiative's Top Level 5 Rating in Latest Assessment

Named to Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has achieved the highest rating now called "Level 5" for the fifth consecutive year in the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) 2024 Management Quality assessment. For 2024, Hess is the only U.S. oil and gas company to achieve a Level 5 rating. TPI rates more than 2,000 companies in their management of greenhouse gas emissions and the strategic risks and opportunities of a low carbon economy in line with other disclosure frameworks including CDP, the Global Reporting Initiative, the Climate Action 100+ Initiative, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations. Details of Hess' scores are available here.

In addition, Hess has been named to Newsweek's annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025, which recognizes U.S. based companies for their commitment to making a positive global impact. This year, Hess is the highest ranking oil and gas company to earn a place on this list, which is based on an analysis of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue using an independent survey and publicly available environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance indicators. The full list and methodology are available here.

"We are very proud to continue to be recognized for our industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure," said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

