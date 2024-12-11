WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) announced Wednesday the acquisition of LifeYield, a Boston-based, tax-smart technology provider.The acquisition will enable SEI to be the first in the industry to provide real-time, automated unified managed household (UMH) capabilities in a cost-effective, fully bundled overlay solution, providing the industry with the ability to look across all account registrations and implement a holistic financial plan to best optimize after-tax returns.LifeYield's capabilities provide three core benefits, which include improving efficiency for advisors and wealth managers, improving outcomes for investors, and enabling tax-efficient investing at scale.All of LifeYield's APIs will be fully integrated into the SEI Wealth Platform to help accelerate investment implementation across multiple accounts within the same household.SEI intends to expand these capabilities with a new front-end solution for on- and off-platform distribution to help financial advisors, institutions, and asset managers better manage and implement household accounts.SEI previously announced a strategic partnership with LifeYield in 2022 to provide wealth managers in the U.K. and private banks and trust companies in the U.S. with the ability to deploy a single investment model across multiple accounts within the same household.SEI said the acquisition is not a significant acquisition of assets or otherwise material to its operations or financial results.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX