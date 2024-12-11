Gildan Activewear: Gildan Raises Over CAN$150,000 for Centraide, Supporting Efforts To Build Equitable Communities in the Greater Montreal Region

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Gildan Activewear

Each year, Gildan partners with Centraide, an organization aimed at supporting families in need, helping them overcome challenges such as poverty, homelessness, and isolation. This year, the Company organized a three-week-long internal campaign at its head office in Canada, encouraging employees to donate to Centraide and play their part in building stronger communities in the Greater Montreal region.

"I am very pleased with the formidable engagement we received from head office employees towards our fundraising efforts," says Jason DeHaan, Chief Information Officer at Gildan, and 2024 Centraide ambassador. "At Gildan, we are committed to creating meaningful and positive impacts in the communities of the regions where we operate. Greater Montreal is home to 60% of Quebecers, or 315,000 people, living in poverty, and through enthusiastic participation this year, our employees truly made a difference."

Combining direct contributions from employees, funds raised through exciting campaign activities, and a Company contribution, Gildan raised over CAN$150,000, which will be donated to a network of agencies around Montreal that connect with thousands of families and offer them aid to tackle financial insecurity, family isolation, educational support, youth employment, and social exclusion. The initiative is another important step towards the Company's Next Generation ESG strategy goal of gradually increasing spending to allocate 1% of pre-tax earnings towards community investment initiatives by 2026.

