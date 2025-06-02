Gildan Activewear: Celebrating Parenthood at Gildan for Global Day of Parents

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / As the world celebrates Global Day of Parents (June 1), Gildan honours those employees who play parental roles, juggling responsibilities towards their families while simultaneously bringing passion to their work. To support parents with this endeavour and ensure the well-being of both employees and their families, the Company invests in multiple initiatives, such as offering support to first-time mothers, providing free health check-ups for employees and families at some facilities, and offering hybrid work policies at certain locations.

See some of these initiatives in action by meeting a couple at Gildan - Diana Florentino, Manager of Fabric Innovation, and Carlos Caceres, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance Operations - who share their experience of balancing parenthood with their life at Gildan in Honduras.

Can you tell us more about your work and respective roles at Gildan?

Diana: As the Fabric Innovation Manager, I'm responsible for leading the development and implementation of new fabric technologies and materials that align with the Company's design, sustainability, and performance goals. My role involves researching and identifying emerging textile trends, collaborating with suppliers, and working closely with design and production teams to ensure the successful integration of innovative fabrics into our products. Additionally, I support the Circularity area of focus as part of Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy.

Carlos: Continuous improvement is part of our DNA at Gildan, and that is exactly what my role stands for. As the Senior Manager of Quality Assurance Operations, I am responsible for leading Quality Assurance teams across several Company facilities to ensure that our products and processes meet the required standards and we deliver fabric with the expected quality performance. Moreover, my role challenges me to constantly assess our performance, implement best practices, and drive continuous improvements in our production systems.

What do you love most about being a parent?

Diana: For me, being a parent is all about the little things - I relish those moments when I've done something to bring happiness to my children.

Carlos: My favourite part about being a parent is to be there for my children through thick and thin, supporting them with their dreams and goals, and helping them become the best versions of themselves.

What has your experience been like balancing a full-time job at Gildan and being a parent?

Diana: There's a famous saying - "it takes a village to raise a child" - and this is exactly what I have experienced. In addition to our close family and friends, Gildan too, has become a part of our village over time. Since the very beginning of my parenthood journey, my direct supervisors have always supported me in prioritizing my family, offering me flexibility in times of need and allowing me to be with my children during the most important moments.

Carlos: Balancing work and parenthood has never been a 50-50 endeavor - for me, it has always meant giving a hundred percent of my effort towards both responsibilities, and Gildan creates exactly the kind of environment which allows me to prioritize both. The Company supports parents in their parenting journeys through different means and activities, such as organizing health fairs, which offer free medical services from healthcare professionals in gynecology, pediatrics, urology, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and dentistry, and hosting the Gildan Family Day, where employees and their families come together to participate in recreational and educational activities. In fact, a lot of my children's school supplies come from the Company's Back-to-School kits, and my son specifically loves the lunchboxes!

What is your children's general perception of your work and Gildan?

Diana: Recently, we had the opportunity to take our son to Gildan Family Day in Honduras, and he was thrilled to see his mom and dad's workplace and meet all our colleagues. Even at such as young age, he understood the importance of our work and his pride in mom and dad was clearly visible on his face.

Carlos: Indeed, I see my children's pride in our hard work even at home. On mornings when I don't find my badge, I always know that I can find it pinned on my son's clothes. He is also always enthusiastic to put on my headset and sit at my desk on the weekends, pretending to be in a meeting. I take immense comfort in these little acts of his, knowing that we are setting good examples of what it means to work hard and be present parents.

What's your advice to other parents when it comes to balancing work and family?

Diana: My advice to parents is to bring your best self to work and home. Continue to empower yourself at work, while communicating openly with your supervisors and peers, because when you do so, you can attain the peace of mind necessary to spend quality time with your children.

Carlos: It also helps to work at a Company whose values I resonate with. For instance, the motto "quality and safety is always first," something I live by at work, is also something I teach my children. So, my advice for parents is to stay true to your values in both your personal and professional life, because this is ultimately what your children learn.

