WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459
Investment Committee of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.12.2024 AT 17:15 EET

Investment Committee of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has decided to establish a new Board Committee, the Investment Committee, with its term of office commencing on January 1, 2025. The Investment Committee will assist the Board by guiding, overseeing, reviewing, and evaluating strategic investments.

Members of the Investment Committee will be Robert K. Beckler (Chair), Pekka Vauramo and Ralf K. Wunderlich. The appointment of the members is effective from January 1, 2025, until the close of the Annual General Meeting following the appointment.

As of January 1, 2025, Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors will have three Committees: the Audit Committee, the Human Resources Committee, and the Investment Committee.

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7167

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 37 countries and 103 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2023 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.?


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
