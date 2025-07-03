Huhtamäki Oyj: Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE?3.7.2025 AT 09:00 EEST

Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team?

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, HR and Safety, and member of Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team, has decided to leave the company to pursue other career opportunities. Ingolf will continue with Huhtamaki until the end of 2025 to help ensure a smooth leadership transition.

"I am grateful for Ingolf's contributions to HR and Safety over the past three and a half years. The implementation of strategic people initiatives under his leadership has resulted in employee engagement exceeding the industry benchmark, substantially raising our talent and leadership capabilities, and taking our safety culture to the next level. With these capabilities now in place we are well positioned to continue building the talent of the future and further improving our safety performance," said Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.

Katariina Kravi (58) has been appointed Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications, and member of the Global Executive Team, effective January 1, 2026. She will report to President and CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Katariina joins Huhtamaki from Stora Enso, where she has served as Executive Vice President, People and Communications. She is a seasoned HR leader with more than 20 years of international experience across global technology and industrial companies. She is experienced in leading HR teams globally, and driving change and transformation as part of corporate leadership teams.

"I warmly welcome Katariina to our Global Executive Team. Her extensive experience leading people and organizations through cultural renewal will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our organizational capability and safety to accelerate profitable growth. This is a key enabler to reach our vision of becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions," said Ralf K. Wunderlich, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

"I am pleased to join Huhtamaki during such an exciting phase of accelerated growth. The company's rich heritage and clear vision to lead in sustainable packaging are truly inspiring. I look forward to working in the Global Executive Team to strengthen the company's safety, high-performance, and winning culture. Together, we will secure Huhtamaki's growth and contribute to its long-term success,' said Katariina Kravi.

Following the above change, the members of the Global Executive Team are: -

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;???

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging; ???

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging;?

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;???

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging;???

Katariina Kravi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications (as of January 1, 2026, the latest);

Ann O'Hara, President, North America;?

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal;???

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (until December 6, 2025, the latest);???

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (until December 31, 2025, the latest); and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.



For further information, please contact:

Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7058??

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.?





Attachments