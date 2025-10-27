Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 11:22 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 27.10.2025 AT 12:10 EET

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a confirmation to extend the maturity of a EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility loan agreement for a further period of one year in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is November 8, 2030. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.? -


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
