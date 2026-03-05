Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 09:16
30,260 Euro
+0,13 % +0,040
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,36030,46010:15
30,42030,50010:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki to host a sustainability results call

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 5.3.2026 AT 10:00 EET

Huhtamaki to host a sustainability results call

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference to present its sustainability performance in 2025. The call will be arranged on March 23, 2026, at 15:00 (EET) and will be hosted by Rahul Nene, Head of Sustainability Center of Expertise. The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

With the new annual results call, Huhtamaki wants to increase transparency regarding sustainability by providing a dedicated forum for discussing sustainability performance and ongoing actions.

The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time. A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/2025-sustainability

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/2025-sustainability/dial-in
Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Corporate Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 106 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.? ?


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.