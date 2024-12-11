Renewables developer OX2 has secured a €73 million ($76. 8 million) financing package from bank Nord/LB for a 100 MW solar farm currently under development in southwestern Poland. Stockholm-based renewables developer OX2 has secured a €73 million financing deal from German energy transition bank Nord/LB for a 100 MW solar farm in Poland. The Rutki solar array in southwestern Poland is OX2's first project in the country. It is already under construction and set to be operational in 2025, when 145,000 ground-mounted solar panels will generate enough electricity to power around 30,000 homes. A 15-year ...

