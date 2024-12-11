Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) (formerly Kovo HealthTech Corporation) ("Kovo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following organizational changes: Mr. Justin Anderson, formerly the Chief Restructuring Officer of the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brenner Adams, formerly the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Mark Detz, formerly the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

"These changes reflect our commitment to strengthening leadership in an ever-evolving market and help drive the next phase of our business," said Peter Bak, Kovo Board Chair.

Kovo is also pleased to announce details of its strategic restructuring that refocuses the organization on artificial intelligence ("AI") initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. The Company's subsidiaries have been reorganized into two core, collaborative business segments: Medical Billing Services ("MBS") and AI Services.

"At Kovo, we believe that the future lies in innovation, and our strategic restructuring represents a bold step toward embracing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. By focusing on AI-driven solutions and enhancing our operational capabilities, we are positioning ourselves in healthcare technology and committing our operations for a new era," said Justin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

HEAL Vue, Inc. dba Kovo RCM ("Kovo RCM"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Kovo, has been established to manage the Company's MBS business segment. Kovo RCM is responsible for overseeing Kovo's acquisitions in the medical billing and revenue cycle management ("RCM") space and with a focus on the small and medium-sized business sector. Kovo RCM is structured to integrate Kovo's RCM assets and brands into a unified service platform is expected to provide comprehensive RCM solutions to clinics, practices, providers, and rural hospitals, to optimize their revenue cycles and operational efficiency. Nick Jose has been appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Kovo RCM. With his leadership, Kovo RCM is dedicated to offering innovative billing solutions and exceptional service tailored to the needs of healthcare providers in various specialties.

"Through Kovo RCM, we offer innovative billing and administrative services, as well as advanced AI, business process outsourcing, accelerated payments, practice management, and electronic health record platform solutions," said Brenner Adams, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. "With the acquisition of the exclusive AccelVue AI healthcare license from HEAL USA, Inc., Kovo is taking a strategic step towards integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into our services."

Kovo also plans to leverage our exclusive AI platform technology relationship to exploit AI services and solution opportunities in the broader healthcare strategy. Kovo aims to make this a key pillar of its long-term plan, positioning it as a growing and significant vertical within the Kovo portfolio. This move reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitive business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business processes optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.co m .

