Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Inspiration (CSE: ISP) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update to shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related disclosure and proxy-related materials in respect of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at Suite 700 - 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 10:00 am PST (the "Meeting").

As a result of the strike, and pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the "Blanket Order"), the Company is advising shareholders that:

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters, all as more particularly described in the Information Circular: to fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at three; to elect the three directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; and to transact any other business as may be properly transacted at the Meeting.

Electronic versions of the Information Circular, the form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials (collectively, the "Proxy-Related Materials"), as applicable, have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted to the Company's website at https://www.inspiration.energy/.

The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the Blanket Order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its shareholders.

The Company will provide copies of the applicable Proxy-Related Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests same while the strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholder should reach out to the Company by email at info@inspiration.energy or by phone at 604-808-3156.

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact the Company's Transfer Agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation at info@endeavortrust.com to submit a request for your individual control number to vote then contact www.eproxy.ca to cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting.

Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include internet voting, completing a form of proxy and emailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company. The voting deadline for the Company's upcoming Meeting is 10:00 am, PST, on December 16, 2024.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233398

SOURCE: Inspiration Energy Corp.