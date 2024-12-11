WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to initial tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a child who had a potential case of bird flu, got infected after drinking raw milk.Marin County health officials said that the child experienced fever and vomiting after drinking raw milk. They warned others against consuming unpasteurized milk.'The child has recovered, and no other family members became sick, indicating no person-to person transmission,' Marin County Public Health stated.However, more testing is being conducted at the CDC to determine whether the child had H5N1 bird flu. So far, the child has tested negative for the virus.If confirmed, this would mark the second bird flu case in a child in the U.S.The first case in a child was identified in Alameda County in November.Notably, 58 bird flu cases in humans have been confirmed in the U.S., so far. Of this, 32 cases were from California.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX