WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Malaria had infected about 263 million people and claimed 597,000 lives worldwide in 2023, according to a latest report from the World Health Organization.The cases represent a surge of 11 million cases in 2023 compared to 2022.Of the total deaths occured last year, about 95 percent occurred in the WHO African Region, primarily due to limited healthcare facilities.'No one should die of malaria; yet the disease continues to disproportionately harm people living in the African region, especially young children and pregnant women,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.'An expanded package of lifesaving tools now offers better protection against the disease, but stepped-up investments and action in high-burden African countries are needed to curb the threat.'The report pointed out that the malaria-endemic countries continue to struggle with fragile health systems, weak surveillance, and rising biological threats, such as drug and insecticide resistance.The health agency stated that the funding in 2023 totaled $4 billion compared to its target of $8.3 billion, which led to major gaps in coverage of insecticide-treated nets, medicines, and other life-saving tools, particularly for those most vulnerable to the disease.The report also highlighted 44 countries and 1 territory had been certified malaria-free by WHO, and many more are steadily progressing towards the goal, as of November 2024.'WHO urges countries to prioritize primary health care as the foundation of equitable and efficient health systems,' the agency stated.'Countries are encouraged to adopt strategies that address the root causes of malaria by addressing gender inequities and other determinants of health.'