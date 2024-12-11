WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of dengue fever cases have surged across the Central and South America this year with over 12.6 million cases and 7,700 deaths, as per the Pan American Health Organisation or Paho.Last year, 2,467 deaths due to dengue fever, a blood-borne infection transmitted by mosquitoes, were reported in the same regions.'This is linked directly to climatic events,' claimed Jarbas Barbosa, Paho director as the regions were hit with warmer temperatures, droughts and flooding. Moreover, factors like population growth, unplanned urbanization and poor sanitation have also contributed to the rise in cases.Brazil, Argentina, Colombia in South America and Mexico in North America were hit by the virus.Dengue fever is caused by the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus and is not transmissible between people. The virus is closely related to West Nile and Chikungunya Fever, and it is primarily spread through mosquito bites.Despite dengue being thought to have been eliminated from the United States decades ago, Florida has witnessed a growing number of infections reported yearly since 2009.Symptoms of dengue fever include fever, headaches, vomiting, skin rashes, muscle and joint pain, and potentially severe hemorrhagic fever leading to bleeding and death.Currently, there is no vaccine for dengue fever, and treatment primarily involves fluid replacement therapy. Severe cases may require hospitalization.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX