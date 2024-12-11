SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.68 billion, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $1.48 billion, or $3.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 billion or $4.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $5.606 billion from $5.048 billion last year.Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.79 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.606 Bln vs. $5.048 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.63 - $5.68 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX