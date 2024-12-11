WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $122.17 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $127.78 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $160.24 million or $2.78 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $744.48 million from $719.31 million last year.Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $122.17 Mln. vs. $127.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $744.48 Mln vs. $719.31 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $615 to $655 MlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX