New Mandate Expands Relationship Consolidating Asset Servicing Services Agreement Across Australia, Ireland, Singapore, and UK-Domiciled Funds

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has expanded its relationship with First Sentier Investors, a leading Australia-based asset manager with more than US$157 billion in assets under management (as of 30 September 2024).

Under the terms of the new mandate, Northern Trust will integrate a range of front-to-back solutions for the manager's public market fund business in Australia, Ireland, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Services provided include custody, depositary/trustee services, fund accounting, share-class hedging, transfer agency and regulatory reporting services.

Northern Trust has provided U.S. custody and fund administration services to First Sentier Investors since 2005 and will continue to offer middle office solutions, which it has provided since 2020.

"We are pleased to be partnering with First Sentier Investors on this important mandate," said Pete Cherecwich, Chief Operating Officer, Northern Trust. "Our whole office approach delivers a front-to-back solution that provides First Sentier Investors with a global model for their consolidated book of middle office and funds business, while also helping them streamline processes and increase efficiency across their organization."

"In choosing a primary provider across our middle and back offices, we looked for one that could provide scale and operate effectively across multiple platforms and geographies," said Amanda Gazal, Chief Operating Officer at First Sentier Investors. "We selected Northern Trust because of the partnership approach and shared values between our two organisations as well as their consistent and scalable service model."

Northern Trust provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$17.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages US$157 billion in assets (as of 30 September 2024) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide. The firm was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc in August 2019, and operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

First Sentier Investors is a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code. The firm's investment expertise spans across a range of asset classes and specialist sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

