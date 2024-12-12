Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 12 December 2024 - At its Investor Update 2024, Lonza shared an overview of its strategy and new organizational structure. This included a vision for a simplified organizational structure and an overview of the "One Lonza" strategy propelled by the "Lonza Engine". This is based around four key initiatives: (1) Focus on the CDMO business, (2) Reshape the operating model, (3) Elevate execution in manufacturing and engineering, and (4) Expand through an impartial approach to buy and build. The strategy is designed to protect and enhance key Lonza business strengths, including long-term customer relationships, an excellent industry reputation, cutting-edge science and technology for emerging and complex modalities, and a critical mass of assets in key strategic regions.
1 Lonza CDMO: Lonza excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com
