WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Riverside Natural Foods Inc. is recalling certain batches of MadeGood granola bars citing the potential presence of a piece of metal, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The impacted products, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard due to the metal presence, but no injuries have been reported so far. The recall is being initiated as a precautionary measure.The recall involves various MadeGood products, such as Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars.These impacted products, with different UPCs and best by dates, were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the U.S. and other international markets. Meanwhile, items with a Z after the Best By Date are excluded from the recall.Following investigation, Riverside identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process. The issue has been remediated, and the new processes tested to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated.Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX