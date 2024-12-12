AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the second straight month in October, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Thursday.Exports rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 2.7 percent growth in September.Outflows of food and luxury goods, machinery and electrical equipment, and chemical products in particular were higher, the agency said.Meanwhile, the volume of imports was 2.4 percent lower in October compared to a year ago.According to the CBS Export Radar of December, the conditions for exports were less favorable than in the radar of October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX