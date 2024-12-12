ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a manufacturer of wind turbines, Thursday said it has received an order from Eco-Optima in Ukraine to provide turbines for its 40 MW Sokal Wind Farm.The renewable energy company Eco-Optima has ordered seven N163/5.X turbines. The contract also includes maintenance of the systems.'In a difficult time for Ukraine, we care about its energy independence by implementing wind power stations which allow us to stabilize energy system in Ukraine. Nordex Group as always was the best at finalizing technical issues and internal approvals within a short period of time, which is very important for the quickest project's implementation,' said Zinoviy Kozitsky, founder of Eco-Optima.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX